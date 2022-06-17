BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

20 youths break out and cause riot at Bridge City Center overnight

By Chris Finch and Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bridge City Center for Youth is under control Friday (June 17) morning after about 20 youths broke out and caused a riot.

This marks the second escape in less than 24 hours at the detention center.

Officials are looking into what exactly started the riot while three people deal with injuries because of it.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles housed at the facility were hurt and one employee was hospitalized with minor injuries because of the riot.

Officials say before 10 p.m. last night deputies were called to the facility after about 20 youths escaped their living quarters and took over part of the detention center.

Deputies from all four patrol districts, canines, and even the swat team were called to restore order.

“It takes a lot of personnel to come here and secure a facility of this size,” said Jason Rivarde, sheriff’s public information officer. “It’s what we have to do because of the problems we are having here.”

Officials say this is the fourth time a response like this was necessary at the facility in the past two years.

Last night’s riot and escape came just hours after five inmates escaped early yesterday morning. Four of them were recaptured and a 16-year-old boy from Tangipahoa Parish is still on the loose.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call law enforcement.

READ MORE

Five juveniles escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth Thursday (June 16) morning, officials confirm. There is no word on whether the latest incident is connected to the jail break-out.

Bridge City Escapes
Bridge City inmates captured

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation

Latest News

Bride City Youth Center riot overnight
Bride City Youth Center riot overnight
St. Tammany man kills 2 teens, bond raised
Low bond raised for man accused of shooting two North Shore girls in the head after raping one and leaving them for dead
St. Tammany man kills 2 teens, bond raised
St. Tammany man kills 2 teens, bond raised
Fox 8 exclusive: Interview with Mayor Cantrell
Fox 8 Exclusive: Mayor Cantrell says the city is on a ‘strong path forward’ towards fighting crime