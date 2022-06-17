20 youths break out and cause riot at Bridge City Center overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bridge City Center for Youth is under control Friday (June 17) morning after about 20 youths broke out and caused a riot.

This marks the second escape in less than 24 hours at the detention center.

Officials are looking into what exactly started the riot while three people deal with injuries because of it.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles housed at the facility were hurt and one employee was hospitalized with minor injuries because of the riot.

Officials say before 10 p.m. last night deputies were called to the facility after about 20 youths escaped their living quarters and took over part of the detention center.

Deputies from all four patrol districts, canines, and even the swat team were called to restore order.

“It takes a lot of personnel to come here and secure a facility of this size,” said Jason Rivarde, sheriff’s public information officer. “It’s what we have to do because of the problems we are having here.”

Officials say this is the fourth time a response like this was necessary at the facility in the past two years.

Last night’s riot and escape came just hours after five inmates escaped early yesterday morning. Four of them were recaptured and a 16-year-old boy from Tangipahoa Parish is still on the loose.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call law enforcement.

READ MORE

Five juveniles escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth Thursday (June 16) morning, officials confirm. There is no word on whether the latest incident is connected to the jail break-out.

Bridge City Escapes Bridge City inmates captured

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.