3 arrested linked to body of Lacombe man found in Florida

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people in St. Tammany Parish have been arrested following the discovery of a body of a Lacombe man in Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two men and a 17-year-old male, who all reside in Lacombe also, were arrested on Tues. (June 14) after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by detectives in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The two agencies collaborated on the investigation, resulting in the arrests of the three accused shortly after the body was discovered in Florida.

Patrick McCarty, 36, and Jason James, 37, were arrested and booked for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. The 17-year-old male is accused of participating in the incident and he was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on the same two charges.

Investigators say that the accused beat the victim at a residence on Williams Drive in Lacombe where McCarty and James live. They say that the accused drove the body all the way to a remote area in Santa Rosa County where it was dumped in a waterway.

Detectives say that the accused also tried to destroy evidence of the crime.

