8-year-old victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting at Houston home
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUSTON (CNN) - Investigators released video of a car they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy on Sunday.
They’re looking for a gray Kia Optima with front-end damage.
Investigators say multiple rounds were fired into the home, hitting Paul Vasquez, who was in bed in his room in the front of the home.
His mother and two older brothers were also in the home, but they were not hurt.
Paul was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators said they believe more than one person was involved in the shooting but have not named any suspects or a motive in the shooting.
