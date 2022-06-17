Alleged heroin dealer arrested after overdose death in Lafourche Parish
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following an overdose death in Lafourche Parish, officials have arrested the man they believe sold the victim heroin, Sheriff Craig Webre says.
Webre says an undientified person overdosed on June 8 in Bayou Blue on Mary Beth Avenue. At the scene, investigators found a syringe and a plastic bag of suspected heroin.
Investigators were able to determine the drugs had been purchased from 39-year-old Christopher Sealy.
Sealy was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on three drug charges. His bond was set at $176,000.
Additional charges may be filed, Webre says.
