Alleged heroin dealer arrested after overdose death in Lafourche Parish

Christopher Sealy, 39, is accused of selling heroin to someone who overdosed in the Blue Bayou...
Christopher Sealy, 39, is accused of selling heroin to someone who overdosed in the Blue Bayou area of Lafourche Parish.(LPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following an overdose death in Lafourche Parish, officials have arrested the man they believe sold the victim heroin, Sheriff Craig Webre says.

Webre says an undientified person overdosed on June 8 in Bayou Blue on Mary Beth Avenue. At the scene, investigators found a syringe and a plastic bag of suspected heroin.

Investigators were able to determine the drugs had been purchased from 39-year-old Christopher Sealy.

Sealy was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on three drug charges. His bond was set at $176,000.

Additional charges may be filed, Webre says.

