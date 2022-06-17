BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Biden signs bill to protect Supreme Court justices into law

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that will give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices.

The new law, which passed the House this week and the Senate last month, comes eight days after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice.

The bill calling for the expansion of security protections was approved unanimously by the Senate and passed shortly after the leak of a draft court opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.

Supporters of the legislation said threats to the justices have increased since then, with protesters sometimes gathering outside their homes. Justices were provided 24-hour protection by the U.S. Marshals. The new law expands that protection to their families.

The bill was initially delayed in the House as Democrats sought to broaden the measure to include protection for families of court employees. Republicans ramped up pressure to pass the proposal after the arrest of Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, at Kavanaugh’s house. Roske was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday, charged with a single count of attempting to murder a Justice of the United States. Prosecutors say he traveled from California to the justice’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with the intent of killing Kavanaugh.

The House passed the bill Tuesday, 396-27. Democrats said they would pursue the protections for families of court employees separately.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church
St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies.
St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies