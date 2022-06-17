BBB Accredited Business
Body of missing Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf of Mexico

Caldwell reportedly went missing after falling overboard.
The body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico on the morning of...
The body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico on the morning of Saturday, June 18.(Shreveport City Marshal's Office | Shreveport City Marshal's Office)
By Alex Onken, Domonique Benn, Daffney Dawson and Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DESTIN, Florida (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement following the death of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.

On Saturday, June 18 - the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office confirmed that the body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was found in the Gulf of Mexico.

He reportedly went missing after he fell overboard near Destin on the evening of Thursday, June 16. Here is a post regarding the search efforts from Destin Fire Rescue.

We are sadden to hear the news of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his...

Posted by Signal 51 Group on Saturday, June 18, 2022

The Parish of Caddo joins the citizens of Shreveport and Caddo Parish in mourning the loss of a treasured member of our...

Posted by Parish of Caddo on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Caldwell was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release.

Rescue crews searching include:

  • A Coast Guard Station Destin 29-foot response boat - small boat crew
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Destin Fire Department

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there was one other person in the boat with Caldwell. The boat was heading in to dock when the incident happened.

Caldwell has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, with five of those being with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has served as city marshal since 2008. Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator describes Caldwell as a friend to everyone.

“Charlie is a really nice fellow. He gets along with just about everybody. He’s soft-spoken. He’s a good law enforcement officer, he always did whatever it took to assist others. We’re going to keep holding hope the best you can that some kind of miracle will happen and that they find Charlie and he’s okay,” he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead agency on the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

