Body of missing Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf of Mexico

DESTIN, Florida (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement following the death of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.

Our community has lost a champion for our citizens, Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.

Marshal Caldwell was a mentor to many in law enforcement and to our youth. He committed more than 25 years of his life to public safety in Shreveport and Caddo Parish, and he served with an enthusiasm and spirit that was appreciated by all that he encountered.

Marshal Caldwell’s impact and presence at City Court will truly be missed. We ask that you keep his family and the men and women of the Shreveport Marshal’s Office in your prayers.

On Saturday, June 18 - the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office confirmed that the body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.’s body was discovered this morning by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico. The family and Marshal’s Office thanks the U.S. Coast Guard, Oklaoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Destin Fire Department, and all the volunteers who searched for him.

We continue to ask everyone to keep Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.’s family, the Marshal’s Office, and all his friends in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask for you to respect his family’s privacy during this trying time. The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office will release any additional updates and funeral arrangements once available.

He reportedly went missing after he fell overboard near Destin on the evening of Thursday, June 16. Here is a post regarding the search efforts from Destin Fire Rescue.

Caldwell was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office that a boater had fallen overboard a few hundred yards off of Marler Bayou and didn’t resurface. Watchstanders launched a Station Destin 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to conduct a search.

Rescue crews searching include:

A Coast Guard Station Destin 29-foot response boat - small boat crew

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Destin Fire Department

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there was one other person in the boat with Caldwell. The boat was heading in to dock when the incident happened.

Caldwell has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, with five of those being with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has served as city marshal since 2008. Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator describes Caldwell as a friend to everyone.

“Charlie is a really nice fellow. He gets along with just about everybody. He’s soft-spoken. He’s a good law enforcement officer, he always did whatever it took to assist others. We’re going to keep holding hope the best you can that some kind of miracle will happen and that they find Charlie and he’s okay,” he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead agency on the case.

