Low bond raised for man accused of shooting two North Shore girls in the head after raping one and leaving them for dead

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The court raises an initially low bond for a Slidell man accused of shooting two North Shore teens in the head after raping one and leaving them for dead in New Orleans.

A neighbor near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Marques Road tells me they were woken up in the early hours of June 9 by the loudest banging on their door.

It was a bloodied young girl shot in the head, begging for help and repeating over, and over that she didn’t want to die.

After calling 911, the neighbor ran out to the road to flag down first responders and heard moaning in the dark.

It was another girl also shot in the head lying in the road. Both were left for dead.

“Someone who was accused of that crime and is in prison right now was given a $50,000 bond, that has to be a mistake, it has to be 500,000,” Councilman Eugene Greene said while questioning DA Jason Williams.

Greene asked Williams at the Criminal Justice Committee meeting why Jordan Mitchell, 19, received such a low bond from the new Magistrate Commissioner Dennis Moore on Tuesday.

“I called my first assistant, I called my special assistant, I called the persons who were present in court to figure how on earth a bond could be set that low,” Williams said. “I’ve also asked that we petition to raise that bond as well.”

It appears the DA’s office did. The bond is now $100,000.

Police say Mitchell allegedly picked up two girls, 14 and 15 years old, from St. Tammany Parish, drove them to New Orleans and asked the 14-year-old to have sex with him.

When she refused, he allegedly forced the 15-year-old to perform oral sex at gunpoint.

He then allegedly shot her multiple times in the body and head, the 14-year-old once in the head and dumped them on Chef Menteur.

After they arrived at a hospital in critical condition, the 15-year-old girl was able to identify Mitchell as her attacker.

“I think he should have no bond,” Williams said. “I think the facts of the case speak for themselves.”

On the new charge of rape, a second Magistrate Commissioner, Robert Blackburn, set Mitchell’s bond at $900,000, totaling a million dollars for the young man who is no stranger to the attempted murder charge.

Last year in August, Kenner police arrested him for shooting at his 16-year-old cousin during a fight over a stolen gun, although his cousin’s family agreed to lower the charges.

Mitchell was released in November on a $50,000 bond and sentenced to 36 months probation on a suspended five-year sentence in February.

FOX 8 reached out to Commissioner Moore, but have not heard back yet.

