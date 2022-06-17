Nicondra: Heat Streak Continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Strong high pressure remains in control limiting rain coverage and keeping the heat around over the next several days. Expect highs to once again threaten records with afternoon temperatures forecast in the upper 90s for all of the area. A spotty shower or two is possible during the hottest part of the afternoon, but overall stormy conditions will not be widespread. The heat continues into Saturday afternoon. Late Saturday an easterly wave will circulate around the southern side of the high bringing a better chance for storms. This will be late in the day so it won’t impact high temperatures much. Sunday for Father’s Day the high moves back to center over Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast dropping rain chances and starting a stretch of hot and dry weather into the federally observed Juneteenth Holiday on Monday and through the work week ahead.

