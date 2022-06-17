BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Petco opening first neighborhood farm and pet supply store

Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.
Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.(STRINGR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Petco is opening a new group of stores that will cater to horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep.

The American pet retailer says the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in small and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply store is scheduled to open Friday in Floresville, Texas.

Representatives with Petco said the store would carry food products and services such as vaccinations, grooming and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs to support local pets.

Petco plans to open a few more of these stores throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOPD to respond to illegal stunt driving on Monday, June 6
‘Embarrassing;’ New Orleanians blame officials for out of control crime, negative business impacts
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month

Latest News

FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, a semi-automatic handgun is displayed with a 10-shot...
California bill would make gun owners buy liability insurance
Rescue crews in Virginia use recorded cat sounds to save a kitten trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Crews use cat sounds to lure out and rescue kitten from storm drain