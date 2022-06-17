BBB Accredited Business
SWAT responds to Bridge City Center for Youth fight less than one day after five escape

By Chris Finch
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officers found themselves back at the Bridge City Center for Youth less than one day after five inmates escaped. A SWAT team was called to the the 3200 blk. of River Road after an apparent fight broke out at the embattled detention center.

There are few details at about what caused the disturbance, that happened just before midnight, at the building. State Sen. Pat Connick was there as deputies arrived.

Five juveniles escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth Thursday (June 16) morning, officials confirm. There is no word on whether the latest incident is connected to the jail break-out.

The five escaped around 2:20 a.m., a spokesperson for the Office of Juvenile Justice says. Three of the escapees were recaptured around 8 a.m.

A 17-year-old from East Baton Rouge Parish was recaptured shortly after noon.

A 16-year-old boy from Tangipahoa Parish is still on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command Center at 504-401-3359.

