Zack: Record heat for the next week

Daily highs will flirt with records over the next 7 days
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on not only through Father’s Day weekend but even into next week we’ll be flirting or breaking record highs each day.

Today we have a Heat Advisory in effect as feels like readings this afternoon approach 108 degrees. Highs for today will climb well into the middle to upper 90s. Our record on this date is 96 set back in 2016. I do keep a small rain chance in the forecast for today as a few stray storms will pop through the late afternoon hours.

For Father’s Day weekend the heat will turn up even more. Saturday’s highs could hit 100 in a few inland spots but generally most of our area will top out in the upper 90s. We continue to see signs that some late afternoon storms will fire up along a boundary for the second half of Saturday so that PM storm chance hopefully cools you off just a bit. Father’s Day Sunday brings lower humidity but very hot conditions. Highs stay in the upper 90s.

All of next week will flirt or break record highs as the next seven days brings a streak of highs 96 or above. Rain chances remain low for most of the new work week.

