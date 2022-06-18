Hannah: Hot through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This holiday weekend, the heat is on.

High temperatures reach into the upper 90s on Saturday, with feels-like temperatures around 110 degrees. Heat advisories are in place across the region due to the heat, in effect until 7 PM. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend and Father’s Day, try to avoid long periods of strenuous activity outdoors.

Saturday afternoon there is a chance for a few scattered showers, mainly south of the lake but they can’t be ruled out across the area as we have ample moisture and daytime heating, along with a boundary moving into the region later Saturday evening.

Father’s Day Sunday looks hot and dry. It will feel well into the triple digits once again, but with little chance for rain.

Highs this week will fail to fall below the mid-90s with overnight lows in the 80s. The next substantial chance for rain rolls around at the end of the week. The large area of high pressure lingering over us bringing the heat will be around through next weekend, sustaining the above-normal temperatures.

