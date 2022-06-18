BBB Accredited Business
Man killed in French Quarter pipe attack; suspect arrested

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have booked a man with murder after someone he allegedly struck with a pipe in the French Quarter died in the hospital.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Kyle Luptak, 31, was arrested shortly after attacking Brett Burger, 62, on June 13 at the intersection of Ursulines Avenue and Decatur Street.

Burger was taken to the hospital and Luptak was originally booked on an aggravated battery charge. While in the hospital, Burger told detectives he was struck by what he believed was a pipe.

Burger died from his injuries the next day, police say.

Kyle Luptak is accused of killing Brett Burger in the French Quarter with a pipe.
Kyle Luptak is accused of killing Brett Burger in the French Quarter with a pipe.(NOPD)

On June 15, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determined Burger’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Luptak is now facing an additional second-degree murder charge.

More: ‘This is a crisis’: New Orleans murder rate per capita pacing highest in U.S.

