Man shot multiple times, killed in Gentilly shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon in Gentilly Terrace.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was shot multiple times in the 3800 block of Gentilly Boulevard around 12:41 p.m. on June 18.

Medical personnel were treating the victim on the scene. He died from his injuries a short time later.

The identity of the victim was not readily available.

CRIMETRACKER

Man killed in French Quarter pipe attack; suspect arrested

2 suspects in viral stunt driving videos arrested; 3 remain at-large

‘This is a crisis’: New Orleans murder rate per capita pacing highest in U.S.

Saturday’s killing is at least the city’s 137th homicide since the beginning of the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.