Nicondra: Hot High Pressure Stays In Control

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave continues as we finish out the weekend. Strong high pressure remains in control with sinking air keeping skies mostly clear. Strong sun is allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 90s and with plenty of moisture it feels even hotter. A record high was set at New Orleans Armstrong International of 97 degrees. The previous record was 96 set in 1990. Slidell reached 99 degrees on the thermometer with most locations feeling like triple digits through most of the day.

A trough is sliding into the region from the northeast, but only triggered a few storms. Some less humid air will settle in, but that doesn’t give us much of a break this time of year. Look for hot temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s near 80 overnight and upper 90s during the day. Rain chances are very slim through the week.

