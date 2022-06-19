Fuel leak contaminates drainage canals in Chalmette

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A fuel leak and smell has contaminated some drainage canals in Chalmette, according to parish officials.

A “sheen and fuel smell” was reported on the 40 Arpent Canal in Chalmette Sun., June 19.

Officials say all drainage canals north of Judge Perez from Valero to Val Riess Park are affected.

State police, the EPA, and Valero Refining are investigating the origin of the leak.

There has been a potential fuel spill in the 40 Arpent canal. Please read the below press release for more information. Posted by St. Bernard Parish Government on Sunday, June 19, 2022

People are asked to stay away from the 40 Arpent Canal and all lateral canals in an area from Bartolo Drive in Meraux to Volpe Drive in Chalmette.

