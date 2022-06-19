Hannah: Hot and dry wrapping up the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More heat is on the way for Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

Sunday will see near-record heat with highs nearing triple digits, and little to no chance for rain until next weekend. Relief from the heat will be hard to find through the day and heat advisories are in place for much of the South Shore through this evening.

Highs fall slightly into the beginning of the week as a weak front stalls over the area, but they will still be in the mid to high 90s. Overnight lows on the South Shore will fail to fall below 80 degrees, but the North Shore may see some cooler lows in the 70s.

A few pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon through the week but are unlikely as a dry pattern takes over. The next rain chance will come around to start the next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.