BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hannah: Hot and dry wrapping up the weekend

No rain chances in sight
More heat on the way
More heat on the way(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More heat is on the way for Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

Sunday will see near-record heat with highs nearing triple digits, and little to no chance for rain until next weekend. Relief from the heat will be hard to find through the day and heat advisories are in place for much of the South Shore through this evening.

Highs fall slightly into the beginning of the week as a weak front stalls over the area, but they will still be in the mid to high 90s. Overnight lows on the South Shore will fail to fall below 80 degrees, but the North Shore may see some cooler lows in the 70s.

A few pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon through the week but are unlikely as a dry pattern takes over. The next rain chance will come around to start the next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Phillip Soublet Jr. was awaiting trial for murder when he was killed in a jailhouse fight on...
Two men dead in Orleans Parish custody identified

Latest News

Strong high pressure continues to remain in control keeping hot temperatures in place.
Nicondra: Hot High Pressure Stays In Control
Insurance Crisis
Insurance agents race to find new coverage amid a mountain of policy cancellations
Heat continues
Hannah: Hot through the weekend
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill