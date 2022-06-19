BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man robbed at gunpoint and carjacked in Lakeview Friday evening

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked in Lakeview Friday evening, according to NOPD.

The victim was walking to a home in the 6100 block of Louisville St. just before 7:30 p.m. when he was approached by two men.

One suspect pulled out a gun and demanded his keys. The victim complied and both suspects fled in the victim’s 2018 Ford Escape.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue...
4 wounded as dozens of bullets fly outside Tulane Avenue nightclub
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation

Latest News

Louisiana State Capital
Federal judge intervenes with new congressional district map after failure from legislature
The body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico on the morning of...
Body of missing Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf of Mexico
Crime Tracker
Man shot multiple times, killed in Gentilly shooting, police say
Mathieu won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs
Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu back where it all started, New Orleans