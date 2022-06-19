Man robbed at gunpoint and carjacked in Lakeview Friday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked in Lakeview Friday evening, according to NOPD.

The victim was walking to a home in the 6100 block of Louisville St. just before 7:30 p.m. when he was approached by two men.

One suspect pulled out a gun and demanded his keys. The victim complied and both suspects fled in the victim’s 2018 Ford Escape.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.