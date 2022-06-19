Nicondra: Hot streak continues into the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The strong high pressure keeping storms away and allowing the heat to flourish will continue into the week ahead. Father’s Day once again saw most locations in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Monday looks similar with very little chance at storm. The one or two that could possibly break through would be strong, but it’s not incredibly likely. This trend will hold on through most of the week with the next best chance for rain not returning to the forecast until next weekend as a low rotates around the high pressure from the northeast and helps to break down the eastern edge. The tropics are quiet for the next several days.

