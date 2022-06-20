BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: The heat is on with more record highs this week

Bruce: Hottest temp stretch in a while
Bruce: Hottest temp stretch in a while(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on and here to stay as the forecast for this week is one of the hottest we’ve seen in quite a few years and there is the possibility that we make a run at our all-time record highs.

We’ll still be above normal for today and again on Tuesday as highs climb into the middle 90′s. Due to this small drop in temperatures and feels like readings, no Heat Advisory has been posted for now. It will still be hot enough to take full precautions. Stay hydrated, slow it down and check on the elderly and those without proper cooling.

We are below average on rainfall, and it looks like we will stay that way most of the week. With this much heat and humidity, there is a 20% stray storm chance for the first half of the work week.

As the week goes on, we actually will see temps near the century mark. . High of 98° to 102° degree temperatures are possible Wednesday through at least Saturday. This is when we could approach our all-time record highs at various sites around the area. Feels like readings during this time will hit dangerous levels as heat index values could be between 113-118. There is some hope storm chances return to the forecast by early next week dropping the heat levels back to normal.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Phillip Soublet Jr. was awaiting trial for murder when he was killed in a jailhouse fight on...
Two men dead in Orleans Parish custody identified

Latest News

Morning forecast for Mon., June 20
Morning forecast for Mon., June 20
Today's Forecast
Zack: A very hot week in weather
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 6/19
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 6/19
No relief from the heat in the short term as strong high pressure hangs on across the southeast.
Nicondra: Hot streak continues into the week ahead