Bruce: The heat is on with more record highs this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on and here to stay as the forecast for this week is one of the hottest we’ve seen in quite a few years and there is the possibility that we make a run at our all-time record highs.

Bruce: This week we will flirt if not break record highs in the upper 90s. Remember that's the temp, with high humidity it will feel like 103-106°. Stay hydrated and check on those without proper cooling. pic.twitter.com/TVyWE6jO6W — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 20, 2022

We’ll still be above normal for today and again on Tuesday as highs climb into the middle 90′s. Due to this small drop in temperatures and feels like readings, no Heat Advisory has been posted for now. It will still be hot enough to take full precautions. Stay hydrated, slow it down and check on the elderly and those without proper cooling.

We are below average on rainfall, and it looks like we will stay that way most of the week. With this much heat and humidity, there is a 20% stray storm chance for the first half of the work week.

As the week goes on, we actually will see temps near the century mark. . High of 98° to 102° degree temperatures are possible Wednesday through at least Saturday. This is when we could approach our all-time record highs at various sites around the area. Feels like readings during this time will hit dangerous levels as heat index values could be between 113-118. There is some hope storm chances return to the forecast by early next week dropping the heat levels back to normal.

All is quiet in the tropics.

