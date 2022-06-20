BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Cross remains standing after church is destroyed in fire

The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.
The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.(Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A cross was the only thing left standing in the rubble after a church in Texas burned to the ground Friday.

According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, the Balsora Baptist Church sanctuary’s roof collapsed while firefighters were inside the building.

Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The fire department said church sanctuaries make them prone to collapse because of the large open space.

“The cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary was still standing!” the church said in a post on Facebook.

Despite the damage, the congregation still gathered Sunday morning for an outdoor service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Phillip Soublet Jr. was awaiting trial for murder when he was killed in a jailhouse fight on...
Two men dead in Orleans Parish custody identified

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
A giant stingray, hooked last week in Cambodia, has set a new world record.
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach