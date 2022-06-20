FFF: LSU Tigers hunting for a 2023 QB recruit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: The LSU Tigers are trying to land a QB for the 2023 class, we need to treasure every time U.S.A. makes the World Cup, and a great meal in the Four Seasons Hotel.

FOOTBALL

Right now LSU has four scholarship QB’s on their roster: Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier, and Walker Howard.

The Tigers are looking to add a recruit to that room for 2023. Because let’s admit it, with the transfer portal, that QB group can change drastically by spring.

So who are the Tigers best options:

- Dante Moore out of Detroit, MI. appears to be a possibility. The 6′2″, 210-pound quarterback, held a good relationship with Brian Kelly while he was still at Notre Dame. The Irish are also in the fight, but 2024 commit C.J. Carr, could reclassify to 2023 and give Notre Dame the QB they need.

- Jadan Rashada, who hails from California, knows the Baton Rouge campus well. The Gators and Aggies are the perceived favorites for the 6′3.5″, 185-pound gunslinger.

- Rickie Collins hails from Baton Rouge, but he’s committed to Purdue. The Woodlawn QB knows the new LSU staff very well, and there’s always a chance that the Tigers could flip the QB their way.

No longer in the hunt: Newman QB Arch Manning (headed to Georgia or Texas), Zachary QBEli Holstein (firmly committed to Alabama).

FÚTBOL

Italy won the World Cup in 2006, and the European Championship in 2020. But “The Azzurri” failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

So what’s my point? Even a great super power in soccer that owns four World Cup titles overall can miss out on the biggest event in the universe.

U.S.A. qualifying for Qatar 2022 is a massive accomplishment. The bitter taste of missing out on World Cup 2018 is still there, but getting back is no no doubt sweet for the Stars and Stripes.

For USA fans, just be glad you’re not cheering for Egypt and Norway. It’s been 56 years since they last made the World Cup.

Treasure the moment American soccer fans.

FOOD

Some of my favorite spots in New Orleans are owned by chef Donald Link: Pêche, Herbsaint, Cochon Butcher, and La Boulangerie.

But none of those spots, can produce the same view of the city as Chemin à la Mer does. Link’s restaurant in the Four Seasons has a fantastic sightline of the Mississippi River.

And the food, well that’s as good as the view of the Crescent City.

The crawfish au gratin, the boudin beignets, and the beef tartare are some of the things that caught my eye and taste buds.

Chemin à la Mer is also known for their oysters and steaks. As they say, there’s always a next time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.