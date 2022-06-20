Heat wave continues this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There will be a few storms on Tuesday and that may keep temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. But rain chances drop again by the middle and end of the week and that could send readings to near 100 degrees on any given day.

It does looks like the heat wave may end by next week. A disturbance over Florida will approach late in the weekend. At the same time a cold front could get close enough to bring high rain chances by next Monday.

In the meantime, record highs are possible into Saturday.

