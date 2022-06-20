BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Heat wave continues this week

Could end next week
May end next week
May end next week(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There will be a few storms on Tuesday and that may keep temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. But rain chances drop again by the middle and end of the week and that could send readings to near 100 degrees on any given day.

It does looks like the heat wave may end by next week. A disturbance over Florida will approach late in the weekend. At the same time a cold front could get close enough to bring high rain chances by next Monday.

In the meantime, record highs are possible into Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Phillip Soublet Jr. was awaiting trial for murder when he was killed in a jailhouse fight on...
Two men dead in Orleans Parish custody identified

Latest News

Afternoon weather briefing for Mon., June 20
Afternoon weather briefing for Mon., June 20
Bruce: Hottest temp stretch in a while
Bruce: The heat is on with more record highs this week
Morning forecast for Mon., June 20
Morning forecast for Mon., June 20
Today's Forecast
Zack: A very hot week in weather