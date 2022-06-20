Hired armed security guard becomes victim of attempted carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“It’s concerning to think that we have this type of activity happening on Saint Charles Avenue. It’s well lit, and it’s supposed to be a secure safe haven,” says a crime victim.

In the 6000 block of St. Charles Avenue, car burglars struck over and over again.

‘We had two on St. Charles Avenue. One was in my driveway,” says the victim.

The homeowner, who FOX 8 will not identify, looked out of his window during one of the car break-ins to find an armed man. “It’s a guy standing outside the truck as his accomplice is breaking into my truck. He’s the lookout. He’s sitting there with a pistol clear as Christmas, and he’s ten feet outside of my house,” says the victim.

Armed men broke into three of his vehicle in a matter of weeks. That’s when he decided to hire his own armed security guard to sit outside of his St. Charles Avenue home, it wasn’t long before the guard became a victim too. “Within the first week, there was an attempted carjacking of the armed security guard by two individuals,” says the victim.

Surveillance video shows the attempted carjacking Friday night. The armed security guard was sitting in her car, in front of a marked unit when two gunmen approached.

One of the gunmen opened the driver’s side door and told her to get out. “At that point, she saw his gun and she grabbed her gun and at that point, the suspect fled and she drove off,” says the victim.

The homeowner is fed up with crime in New Orleans and says he’s considering leaving.

“We have opportunity, but this crime thing is definitely out of control,” says the victim.

“It’s eroding the tax base. The business community is concerned about the future because our crime rate is being used by other cities that are competing for convention business saying don’t go to New Orleans, it’s not safe there,” says Rafael Goyeneche. Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission says violent crime across the city continues to rise, while the number of NOPD officers continue to go down. Over the weekend, 9 people were shot and three of them died.

“People say what’s the cost of addressing the crime problem, but what’s the cost of not addressing the crime problem,” says Goyeneche.

He says action must be taken to help the NOPD retain and hire more officers. “Unless and until the politicians step up and do something constructive to help the police department, we are going to continue to do interviews like this,” says Goyeneche.

Meanwhile, victims say crime is now a crisis in the city of New Orleans. “The criminals are getting more brazen and it’s scary for us to think that this is where we are as a city right now,” says the victim.

