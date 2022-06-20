Security guard fends off would-be thieves on St. Charles Avenue, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery after a security guard drew her own weapon on the would-be thieves.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 21-year-old woman was working security and sitting in her vehicle in the 6000 block of St. Charles Avenue when two suspects approached and told her to get out.

Police say she grabbed her own weapon and told the two men to back up, which they did.

The security guard then fled the scene.

