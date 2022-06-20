Suspect wanted in connection with Gentilly shooting that left one man dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD have a suspect in connection with the Gentilly shooting that left one man dead Saturday (June 18) afternoon in the 3800 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for 73-year-old Sandra Jimmerson in connection with the incident and police are now saying it was a domestic homicide.

Around 12:42 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his body who was declared dead at the scene, and a female victim who did suffer any injuries but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Through investigation, police determined that Jimmerson was the perpetrator in this incident and determined the incident to be domestic in nature.

Upon release from the hospital, Jimmerson will be booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of domestic second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

