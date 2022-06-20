BBB Accredited Business
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac

Two teenagers died after their car crashed into a pond on LA 417 near Bayou Manchac on Sunday afternoon, June 19, according to Louisiana State Police.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers died after their car crashed into a pond on LA 417 near Bayou Manchac on Sunday afternoon, June 19, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP identified the victims as Caroline Smith and Chloe Hamilton, both 16 years old. The girls were from Prairieville.

According to State Police, Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on LA 417 when, for reasons still being investigated, she missed a right curve and veered off the road, entering through a gravel shoulder and striking a tree. After its impact with the tree, the car vaulted into a private pond and became fully submerged.

The crash happened around noon.

Emergency officials respond to a car submerged in a pond on Perkins Road Sunday, June 19.
Emergency officials respond to a car submerged in a pond on Perkins Road Sunday, June 19.(St. George Fire Prevention)

Several agencies were called in to help St. George and Prairieville Fire Department try to rescue the girls, including the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Eastside Fire Department Dive Team. More SGFD and Prairieville fire units were called in with their rescue boats.

According to SGFD, the EBRSO dive team found the car and its two occupants.

State police said both teenagers died at the scene.

Emergency officials respond to a car submerged in a pond on Perkins Road Sunday, June 19.
Emergency officials respond to a car submerged in a pond on Perkins Road Sunday, June 19.(St. George Fire Prevention)

State police say it is unclear if seatbelt use is a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

