Zack: A very hot week in weather

Highs could approach all-time records by the end of the week
Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The forecast for this week is one of the hottest we’ve seen in quite a few years and there is the possibility that we make a run at our all-time record highs.

The funny thing is the week actually starts “not as hot” but that’s all relative. We’ll still be above normal for today and again on Tuesday as highs climb into the middle 90′s. Due to this small drop in temperatures and feels like readings, no Heat Advisory has been posted for now. I always say though, hot is hot and heat precautions should still be taken.

Rain chances remain low but certainly they aren’t zero as a weak sea breeze could pop a shower or storm. I’ve included a 20% stray storm chance for the first half of the work week.

As the week goes on, the heat will worsen. I’m thinking a run of 98 to 102 degree temperatures are possible Wednesday through at least Saturday. This is when we could approach our all-time record highs at various sites around the area. Feels like readings during this time will hit dangerous levels as heat index values could be between 113-118. There is some hope storm chances return to the forecast by early next week dropping the heat levels back to normal.

All is quiet in the tropics.

