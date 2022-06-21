BBB Accredited Business
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police have made six arrests in a fatal robbery that occurred last Wednesday morning.

Police say officers arrived at an apartment in the 300 block of Second Avenue just after 7 a.m.

That’s where they discovered the body of 50-year-old Travis Davis shot several times.

Detectives quickly identified several persons of interest, conducted interviews, and determined that Davis was the victim of an armed robbery, that escalated to his murder.

Police arrested Freddie McGowan, Christopher Ramsey, Errica Ramsey, and Michael James for first-degree murder.

Teretha Johnson and Anna Peters were arrested for their involvement in the shooting.

All six have been booked into the Washington Parish Jail.

