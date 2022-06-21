BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hannah: Potentially record-topping heat peaks at the end of the week

Some areas could see showers and storms
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Highs this week are gunning for records as the heat wave intensifies into the weekend.

Tuesday is the summer solstice - marking the first day of summer and the longest day of the year - but the heat in the area is well above average for the end of June. Through Friday, highs climb into the high 90s with a chance to see triple-digit temperatures across the region Friday. Forecasted highs could near or break records throughout the week.

Along with potentially record-breaking temperatures, showers and storms are possible in the afternoons with the highest chance of widespread storms on Thursday. Friday looks to be drier before more moisture moves in and rain chances increase through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Phillip Soublet Jr. was awaiting trial for murder when he was killed in a jailhouse fight on...
Two men dead in Orleans Parish custody identified

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tues., June 21 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., June 21 at 5 p.m.
Afternoon forecast for Tues., June 21
Afternoon forecast for Tues., June 21
Bruce: Check the back seat before you lock
Bruce: At or near record heat; A stray cooling shower/storm if you’re lucky
Morning forecast for Tues., June 21
Morning forecast for Tues., June 21