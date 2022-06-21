Hannah: Potentially record-topping heat peaks at the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Highs this week are gunning for records as the heat wave intensifies into the weekend.

Tuesday is the summer solstice - marking the first day of summer and the longest day of the year - but the heat in the area is well above average for the end of June. Through Friday, highs climb into the high 90s with a chance to see triple-digit temperatures across the region Friday. Forecasted highs could near or break records throughout the week.

Along with potentially record-breaking temperatures, showers and storms are possible in the afternoons with the highest chance of widespread storms on Thursday. Friday looks to be drier before more moisture moves in and rain chances increase through the weekend.

