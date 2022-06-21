A look at Juneteenth celebrations in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Locally and across the country, the nation marked the Juneteenth holiday.

It commemorates the freedom of a group of slaves in texas who didn’t know they were free.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers told the last enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas that they were free.

It came more than two years after then-republican President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

In New Orleans., at the historic Dooky Chase’s restaurant, the smells of great food and singing filled the iconic landmark in Treme.

But family, friends, and patrons not only celebrated Juneteenth, but the restaurant’s historic marker.

“Where we have the privilege of unveiling our historic marker that was given to us by the state of Louisiana designating us as a place to come, a place where everyone can find social justice.”

The restaurant is part of the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.

During the Civil Rights Movement, it was a meeting spot for leaders working to end segregation in the Crescent City and the State of Louisiana.

“Particularly, as we get further removed from history, we know but we tend to forget the impact of all of that is and even though the restaurant is still remains herewith and in the chase family, having that marker outside is really important to remind people of the family’s important role.

And in the Capitol City, residents there honoring the late civil rights activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph over the weekend.

She pushed to make Juneteenth an official holiday.

“It’s just a culmination of many decades of work and many different individuals as well as groups.”

“She would be ecstatic. she would be so happy to see everybody out here, encouraging them to have a great time because that’s what she would want us to be doing right now.”

Governor John Bel Edwards made Juneteenth a state holiday last year, by signing House Bill 554 into law.

Now, every third Saturday in June is Juneteenth Day in Louisiana.

