BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Newman TE Will Randle commits to the Texas Longhorns

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If there’s a ball in the air, Will Randle usually comes down with it. The senior is one of the top tight ends in the country, and now he’s headed to Austin in 2023. The Newman Greenie committed to the Longhorns on his official visit.

“When I got there, kind of had it in mind that this is where I wanted to be. Sealing the deal on Sunday is something I will never forget for sure. Meeting with Sark, we had breakfast, and then he called me in his office. I was with my family. He kind of asked how everything was going, how the official went. The he asked if he was anything. I was like, ‘coach I’m ready to do this.’ Everybody got up. It was awesome for my parents to be in there. It was Father’s Day too. That was kind of my gift to my dad. Hopefully I made them proud,” said Newman senior Will Randle.

Now Randle will play tight end when he suits up for the Texas Longhorns. But here at Newman, he also excels on the defensive side of the ball.

“I’ve know him my whole life. The first time I saw him was in a crib. It’s a story I always tell. My wife was a young babysitter, I actually picked her up from the Randle’s house, she said you have to come in and see this kid. He was one year’s old. He stood up and looked like he was three year old. We were looking eye-to-eye. He’s done everything the right way. I say with total confidence, in my 24 years, he is the best total offense/defense football player I’ve ever coached. He’s the engine offensively. He’s redefined what we do on offense just with his work at tight end and the run game. As an edge rusher, he’s the most dominant one we’ve ever had. He’s a multi-sport athlete, he’s selfless. He’s not used to the spotlight, he doesn’t seek it out, he just works,” said Newman head football coach Nelson Stewart.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Phillip Soublet Jr. was awaiting trial for murder when he was killed in a jailhouse fight on...
Two men dead in Orleans Parish custody identified

Latest News

Randle will be a senior this fall.
Newman TE Will Randle commits to the Texas Longhorns
Larsen holds some in-state offers currently.
Jesuit WR Jace Larsen ‘working’ for big-time senior season
Northshore taking on Jesuit.
Prep Football 7-on-7: Jesuit vs Northshore
Cajuns vs. Blue Jays
Prep Football 7-on-7: Country Day vs Jesuit