Newman TE Will Randle commits to the Texas Longhorns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If there’s a ball in the air, Will Randle usually comes down with it. The senior is one of the top tight ends in the country, and now he’s headed to Austin in 2023. The Newman Greenie committed to the Longhorns on his official visit.

“When I got there, kind of had it in mind that this is where I wanted to be. Sealing the deal on Sunday is something I will never forget for sure. Meeting with Sark, we had breakfast, and then he called me in his office. I was with my family. He kind of asked how everything was going, how the official went. The he asked if he was anything. I was like, ‘coach I’m ready to do this.’ Everybody got up. It was awesome for my parents to be in there. It was Father’s Day too. That was kind of my gift to my dad. Hopefully I made them proud,” said Newman senior Will Randle.

Now Randle will play tight end when he suits up for the Texas Longhorns. But here at Newman, he also excels on the defensive side of the ball.

“I’ve know him my whole life. The first time I saw him was in a crib. It’s a story I always tell. My wife was a young babysitter, I actually picked her up from the Randle’s house, she said you have to come in and see this kid. He was one year’s old. He stood up and looked like he was three year old. We were looking eye-to-eye. He’s done everything the right way. I say with total confidence, in my 24 years, he is the best total offense/defense football player I’ve ever coached. He’s the engine offensively. He’s redefined what we do on offense just with his work at tight end and the run game. As an edge rusher, he’s the most dominant one we’ve ever had. He’s a multi-sport athlete, he’s selfless. He’s not used to the spotlight, he doesn’t seek it out, he just works,” said Newman head football coach Nelson Stewart.

