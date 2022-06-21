BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: LSU adds Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda

Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda.
Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda.(Baylor Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAYLOR, Texas. (WAFB) - Head coach Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have reportedly added Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Pineda announced the decision via Twitter on Monday, June 20. Pineda tweeted “LETS GEAUX”.

Pineda started all 54 games for the Bears last season with a .300 batting average, he led Baylor in hits with 68, including 15 doubles, five triples, and seven home runs with 35 RBI from the lead-off spot he also added 10 stolen bases.

In his two seasons at Baylor Pineda started 105 games for the Bears and collected 135 hits, with a .313 batting average, including 31 doubles, eight triples, 11 home runs, and 68 RBI.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico native had a career fielding percentage of .961 with 17 total errors in two seasons for Baylor.

