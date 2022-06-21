BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Tammany firefighters help kids beat the heat

On Monday (June 20), St. Tammany firefighters went into action to lend a helping hand to kids...
On Monday (June 20), St. Tammany firefighters went into action to lend a helping hand to kids trying to keep their cool at the Coquille Parks and Recreation sports kids camp on Highway 1085 in Goodbee.(St. Tammany Fire Protection)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODBEE, La. (WVUE) - Tuesday (June 21) marks the first official day of summer but temperatures in Southeast Louisiana have already been scorching.

As kids out from school enjoy their newfound freedom in the great outdoors for the season, heat can be a dangerous threat if not monitored well enough.

On Monday (June 20), St. Tammany firefighters went into action to lend a helping hand to kids trying to keep their cool at the Coquille Parks and Recreation sports kids camp on Highway 1085 in Goodbee.

Firefighters showed up at the camp to show the kids their awesome red fire truck and many of the campers asked if they could turn on the hoses so they could splash around and get out of the summer heat.

Like any great story, this one had a happy ending as St. Tammany firefighters made a lot of new friends that day by blasting water that fell down from the sky on top of some very happy campers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Phillip Soublet Jr. was awaiting trial for murder when he was killed in a jailhouse fight on...
Two men dead in Orleans Parish custody identified

Latest News

Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
St. Tammany firefighters help kids beat the heat
St. Tammany firefighters help kids beat the heat
CDC advisers voted unanimously to recommend the COVID vaccine for children under 5 years old on...
Doctors to begin giving COVID vaccines to kids under age 5
Nicholas Gibson and Joshua Randall are sophomores that will represent Southeastern this year....
Two Southeastern students named recipients of R.F. Lewis scholarships