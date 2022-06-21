St. Tammany firefighters help kids beat the heat

GOODBEE, La. (WVUE) - Tuesday (June 21) marks the first official day of summer but temperatures in Southeast Louisiana have already been scorching.

As kids out from school enjoy their newfound freedom in the great outdoors for the season, heat can be a dangerous threat if not monitored well enough.

On Monday (June 20), St. Tammany firefighters went into action to lend a helping hand to kids trying to keep their cool at the Coquille Parks and Recreation sports kids camp on Highway 1085 in Goodbee.

Firefighters showed up at the camp to show the kids their awesome red fire truck and many of the campers asked if they could turn on the hoses so they could splash around and get out of the summer heat.

Like any great story, this one had a happy ending as St. Tammany firefighters made a lot of new friends that day by blasting water that fell down from the sky on top of some very happy campers.

