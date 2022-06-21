Zack: A few cooling storms today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The only thing that saves us from the heat at this time of year is rain and a slightly better chance for storms today should hold our temperatures down --- for one day.

High heat continues to be the big story in weather but for your Tuesday, rain chances may help us out some. Now into this afternoon it will still be hot as highs climb into the lower to middle 90s. What you will notice are more storms popping up around the area with rain coverage around 40%. If you get under a storm, it will help cool you off by at least 10 degrees.

The heat wave worsens the rest of the work week as high temperatures are set to soar. From Wednesday right on into next weekend, highs will be in the 98-100 range each afternoon. Rain chances technically never go to zero so a storm or two remains possible in the forecast mainly during the late afternoon hours but rain happening so late in the day won’t help with the heat much. I will mention storms during high heat can be strong to possibly severe especially in the lightning department.

There is hope come early next week that rain chances will climb quite a bit taking our highs back down to normal levels for this time of year.

