Bruce: The hottest stretch is now through Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heat advisory is on as highs hit the upper 90s and feel like hits the 103°+ The peak of the heat wave is upon us as with temps through Saturday the highest.

More record heat is on the way through the end of the week. These will be the hottest days of our current heat wave. Highs pushing 100° as the heat index readings feel like °103+. Any cooling showers will be sparse but if you you get one it will take you down into the 80s. pic.twitter.com/4xZXwF23PW — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 22, 2022

Today starts the record temps as highs soar into the upper 90s. We will likely blow past our old record of 96 with highs expected to be between 97-100 later this afternoon. Unlike other heat waves, this one will feature “some” storm activity late each afternoon. Be on the lookout for any storm that does form as intense heating provides a lot of fuel for them to get strong. Rain coverage will only be around 20-30%.

More of the same as we get to the the end of the week as the high heat lingers all the way into the weekend. At least one of these days through Saturday could feature a 100 degree day which hasn’t happened at the airport since 2016.

The heat wave is set to end on Sunday as much higher rain chances move into the forecast. This will take the heat down a notch and get us closer to normal for this time of year. Multiple days from Sunday on into next week will feature a good chance of storms and highs in the lower 90′s which sounds more typical of June.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.