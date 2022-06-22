BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines

The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.
The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don’t provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday.

The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines that might offer more or longer protection for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots.

Options include: Fluzone High-Dose, Fluad with an immune booster, or Flublok which is made with insect cells instead of chicken eggs.

The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and become the government’s guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients. This would be the first time the government has stated a flu vaccine preference for older adults.

U.S. officials currently say that all Americans 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season.

Flu shots tend to be less effective than other common vaccinations, but they have often been particularly disappointing in seniors. Health officials say there is persuasive research indicating some of the new shots work better in older adults, especially at preventing flu-related hospitalizations. Studies are limited, though, and there’s little research comparing the three new versions.

“These influenza vaccines are better but are not yet the home run that we would love to have,” said panel member Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University,

The new shots have caught on. About 80% of Medicare beneficiaries get the souped-up vaccines each year, mostly the high-dose one, officials said. The new versions can cost roughly three times more than standard flu shots, but they are covered by insurance programs.

Panel members said seniors should get regular flu shots if the newer ones aren’t available.

Also on Wednesday, CDC officials reported the flu vaccine didn’t work all that well this past winter, when most illness were caused by a flu strain that vaccines traditionally do a relatively poor job protecting against. The vaccine was 35% effective in preventing flu symptoms severe enough to require a doctor visit. It was about 44% effective in children, and lower in adults.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
Lakeview armed robbery
‘Be careful!’: Thief wipes out after holding Lakeview man at gunpoint, steals car
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Kim Holden announces her retirement
Kim Holden announces retirement after 34 years at FOX 8

Latest News

The CDC is currently investigating an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida.
Meningococcal disease: CDC reports outbreak among worst in history
FILE - Hall of Fame inductee Bruton Smith entertains the crowd as his son, Marcus Smith, left,...
Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95
FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Gun debate missing from Texas hearings on Uvalde shooting