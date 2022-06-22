BBB Accredited Business
Former West Feliciana, La. Tech star and Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana Tech star linebacker and Baltimore Raven linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26 the Ravens announced on Wednesday, June 22. Ferguson played at West Feliciana High School before starring at Louisiana Tech.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

The Ravens did not give a cause of death at this time.

The former West Feliciana star was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played in 36 games for Baltimore with 62 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

At Louisiana Tech he totaled 45 sacks setting the FBS record for career sacks and breaking former Raven Terrell Suggs record of 44. Ferguson was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 while leading the nation in sacks with 17.5 and sacks per game with 1.35 while ranking No. 2 and No. 1 in C-USA in tackles-for-loss with 26.

