LSU to unveil Pete Maravich statue July 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On what would be his 75th birthday, Pete Maravich is remembered for being the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history.

On June 22, LSU announced that they will unveil the statue of Maravich on July 25th.

According to the university, his statue will stand alongside other Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

