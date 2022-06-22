BBB Accredited Business
Meet our newest Fox 8 meteorologist, Hannah Gard

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the latest episode of his podcast, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard sat down with Fox 8′s newest meteorologist, Hannah Gard.

Hannah grew up in Colorado before making her way south to attend the University of Oklahoma in pursuit of a degree in meteorology.

Despite growing up in Broncos country, Hannah has been a Saints fan since she was 10 years old!

When she was in 4th grade, Hannah’s elementary school class put together projects for the “state fair.” Her state for the project was Louisiana.

Hannah gave a presentation on Louisiana in 4th grade
Hannah gave a presentation on Louisiana in 4th grade(WVUE)

She put the state in the top three of her list because her dad had lived there for years and visited often, decorating his desk with Louisiana hot sauce bottles and gator heads.

The day before the state fair was Superbowl Sunday - in 2010. The year the Saints made it all the way. She considers this the first football game she ever truly watched as she eagerly waited for the Saints to take down the Colts so that she could put it on her poster and talk about it during her presentation the next day.

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2010, file photo, New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter (22) reacts...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2010, file photo, New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter (22) reacts as he returns an interception 74 yards for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game, in Miami. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)(Mike Groll | AP)

Since that day, she deemed herself a Saints fan to the dismay of her die-hard Broncos family.

