NOLAxNOLA citywide concert series returning for second year this fall

Ronell Johnson, from left, Branden Lewis, Ben Jaffe, and Clint Maedgen of the Preservation Hall...
Ronell Johnson, from left, Branden Lewis, Ben Jaffe, and Clint Maedgen of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band perform at Preservation Hall's 15th annual Midnight Preserves at Preservation Hall on Friday, April 26, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After last year’s success during the pandemic, NOLAxNOLA plans to make a comeback this fall.

New Orleans & Company announced that the second annual festival will return from Sept. 23 through Oct. 9.

Last year, the concert series was born during the pandemic to help fill the void of canceled music events, such as Jazz Fest. Now, organizers say they plan to build on that success which included dozens of sold-out performances at several New Orleans nightclubs.

“In creating this unique festival, which had its inaugural event in 2021, we wanted to send a clear message that despite the challenges our hospitality industry faced due to the pandemic, the show must go on,” Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, said in a release. “New Orleanians and our critical visitor economy deserve a rich array of music, and along with the return of the music festivals that fill our dynamic event calendar, we believe it is vital to continue this new unique musical tradition, perhaps the only one like it anywhere.”

In its inaugural year, 35 venues from nearly every neighborhood in the city participated over a span of two weeks, including Tipitinas, Preservation Hall, The Howlin’ Wolf, d.b.a., Kermit Ruffins’ Mother In Law Lounge, The Maple Leaf, Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro, Buffas, the Saturn Bar, Three Keys, Gasa Gasa and Cafe Istanbul. In total there were more than 300 shows over 10 days in October.

More venues are expected to take part in the event in 2022, according to event organizers.

“Creating NOLAxNOLA with our music clubs and venues was a paradigm shift in how New Orleans & Company promoted our city’s music,” Perry said. “For us this is granular and ground-breaking and will once again drive people to the music clubs and venues and deliver that part of New Orleans that exists nowhere but here.”

Organizers say the schedule of events and more details will be released later this summer.

For more information and to sign up for updates, visit www.nolaxnola.com.

