Rash of burglaries along Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard costs business owners thousands

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tens of thousands of dollars are lost for local business owners as JPSO reports a rash of burglaries along the Veterans’ Corridor in Metairie this month.

“This is the first time in this little area,” John Ehrhardt said.

“17 years we’ve been here and no problems ever,” Amanda Cameron said.

A thief threw a rock through Ehrhardt and Cameron’s front door at South Shore Clocks Watches Jewelry and Knives around 11:30 at night on June 1.

“It’s about 30 watches, all top counter stuff, I guess, to get out of here quick,” Ehrhardt said. “It could have been worse if he smashed the glass here.”

Six minutes and $14,000 worth of watches.

“He was in here, maybe a minute and a half, two minutes, he went outside through the hole in the door, he came back in about another two minutes, Ehrhardt said. “Kind of brave, I guess. He came in again and stole another.”

Not to mention the broken glass and rattled nerves.

“He actually spent the whole night here because he was so nervous,” Cameron said.

“This is scary and sad too, especially Veterans,” Chad Abul Hamad said. “Veterans, it’s a very strong main street, the last thing that I thought about is to break into that store.”

A week later Vape On was hit around the same time of night.

“One with flip flops walking in the store after she broke the glass and she walked into the store,” Abul Hamad said. “They grab a couple of devices but again, the damage they made it’s way more than whatever they stole and I had to close the whole day that day.”

He says two people caused $4,000 in damage, but for Abul Hamad, this isn’t the first of his stores to be broken into and he notices, in his case, it’s usually kids.

“Under 17 years old, kids walking around at night, 11 o’clock, four o’clock,” Abul Hamad said. “The other store, they got broken at four o’clock. Break into stores, right and left, and I’m pretty sure these kids, they don’t really use these devices, they’re gonna go and resell.”

At the end of the day, both business owners chalk it up to a sign of the times.

“The uptick in crime over the last two years, I guess things are getting worse and worse,” Ehrhardt said.

Ehrhardt and Cameron say in their case, the thief left behind some fingerprints and blood.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators are working on some leads right now and they are redeploying resources along the corridor in response.

