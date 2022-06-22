Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps pulls in an offer from LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rummel Raider Ashton Stamps is a quarterback’s worst nightmare. He’s a shutdown corner, with great nose for interceptions. This past weekend, he caught the eye of LSU at their elite camp, and pulled in a scholarship offer.

“I expected to go there and work. When I got there, coach is like, he brought me to the side after the drills. I was ready to compete for the 1-1′s. He called me over and offered me, and said I can go home. It was the best thing ever, it was like a dream,” said Rummel senior Ashton Stamps.

When Brian Kelly offers you, how is that feeling?

“It feels good, not too many people get that opportunity. It felt good,” said Stamps.

“I really thought when they saw him in game situations at corner, I thought he was going to blow up. But it didn’t even take that long,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.

This fall will mark the third year in a row that Stamps will start in the secondary for Rummel. But before that, he was a wide receiver.

“At the time, it was kind of a necessity. We were pretty deep at receiver going into his sophomore year, and thin at corner. We made the position move because we needed another corner. We knew he could play right away there. So we told him there’s a lot of 5′10′ receivers around the country, but there’s not a lot of 5′10″ corners around the country, especially with his long arms,” said Monica.

