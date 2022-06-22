Satchmo SummerFest announces 2022 lineup, returns Aug. 6 - 7

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Satchmo SummerFest, the annual festival dedicated to the life, legacy and music of Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong, will return to the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

The 2022 festival lineup includes 20 music acts performing on two stages, spanning traditional jazz, swing, brass, marching bands, funk, R&B and jazz fusion music genres, French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announced.

The lineup includes Big 6 Brass Band, Doreen’s Jazz, Players Ella & Louie Tribute Band featuring Jewel Brown, Germaine Bazzle, John Boutté, Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience, Nigel Hall, Roots of Music and The Nayo Jones Experience.

Returning Satchmo SummerFest favorites include Kermit Ruffins Tribute to Louis Armstrong, Preservation Brass, Jeremy Davenport, The Original Pinettes Brass Band and Treme Brass Band.

Along with the music, the fest features New Orleans cuisine from some of the city’s popular restaurants and up-and-coming chefs including Beaucoup Eats, 14 Parishes, Ditto’s Did Dat, Café Dauphine, Theaudric’s Real Clever Cuisine, Praline Connection and Plum Street Snoballs.

Speakers at the festival include Louis Armstrong biographer Ricky Riccardi. There’s also an interview with Jewel Brown, who was a vocalist with Armstrong’s All-Stars during the 1960s.

While inside the Museum, attendees can also access five exhibits: “Lightning and Thunder: Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles,” “Exit Stage Right: Zack Smith’s Festival Portraits,” “From the Fat Man to Mahalia: James Michalopoulos’ Music Paintings,” “The Wildest! Louis Prima Comes Home,” and “Drumsville: Evolution of the New Orleans Beat.”

Festival-goers can pre-purchase tickets online in advance for $7 or on-site for $10 per day. Children age 12 and under are free. Admission also provides access to the Jazz Museum’s collection and exhibitions, plus the Satchmo Legacy Stage in Memory of Joni Berry featuring discussions and presentations by world-renowned Armstrong scholars.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website.

