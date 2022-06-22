Taking a look at projected Saints offensive starters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the surface, the Saints’ offense should be more dynamic than they were a season ago.

At the top at quarterback is Jameis Winston, who’s still recovering from his knee injury a year but is progressing towards being 100 percent.

At running back, Alvin Kamara is arguably the best overall player on the Saints’ entire roster. However, he’s coming off a season in which he had a career-low in games played, and yet, a career-high in carries. It will be on the Saints’ staff to manage Kamara’s snaps, and of course, he potentially faces a legal issue stemming from a las vegas incident that could lead to a suspension...

At fullback, the team currently has Adam Prentice.

At the wide receiver position, when the Saints use three receivers, it would most likely be Michael Thomas, though he’s still not a hundred percent healthy, Jarvis Landry, and first-round pick Chris Olave.

The tight end position is a little less clear, but given that Taysom Hill may not be available until close to the start of the season, it is likely third-year-pro Adam Trautman will be the team’s opening day starter.

Along the offensive line, Ryan Ramczck will anchor the right tackle spot. Cesar Ruiz will stay at right guard. Erik McCoy is the team’s center. Andrus Peat will be at left guard.

Left tackle should be the team’s most intriguing training camp battle. Between veteran James Hurst and rookie first-round pick Trevor Penning, Penning received first-team reps during OTAs when Hurst was out. But Hurst got those first-team reps when he returned for the team’s minicamp.

