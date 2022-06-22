BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Heat advisories the next several days

Highs today will approach 100 degrees in spots
Heat Index: Next 5 Days
Heat Index: Next 5 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The peak of the heat wave is upon us and the next several days into the upcoming weekend will feature record high temperatures.

Today starts the record temps as highs soar into the upper 90s. We will likely blow past our old record of 96 with highs expected to be between 97-100 later this afternoon. Unlike other heat waves, this one will feature “some” storm activity late each afternoon. Be on the lookout for any storm that does form as intense heating provides a lot of fuel for them to get strong. Rain coverage will only be around 20-30%.

Rinse and repeat is the weather story for the remainder of the week as the high heat lingers all the way into the weekend. At least one of these days through Saturday could feature a 100 degree day which hasn’t happened at the airport since 2016.

The heat wave is set to end on Sunday as much higher rain chances move into the forecast. This will take the heat down a notch and get us closer to normal for this time of year. Multiple days from Sunday on into next week will feature a good chance of storms and highs in the lower 90′s which sounds more typical of June.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
Sheriff Hutson singles out and ignores Fox 8, communications chief was subject of Zurik investigations
Lakeview armed robbery
‘Be careful!’: Thief wipes out after holding Lakeview man at gunpoint, steals car
John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
Kim Holden announces her retirement
Kim Holden announces retirement after 34 years at FOX 8

Latest News

Temperatures stay well above-average
Hannah: Potentially record-topping heat peaks at the end of the week
Nightly weather update for Tues., June 21 at 9 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Tues., June 21 at 9 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., June 21 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., June 21 at 5 p.m.
Afternoon forecast for Tues., June 21
Afternoon forecast for Tues., June 21