2-year-old shot and killed in Hollygrove, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 2-year-old was shot in the 8600 block of Apple Street Wednesday afternoon according to NOPD.

Officers were notified of the incident around 6:18 p.m.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital where the toddler was declared deceased.

No additional information is currently available.

