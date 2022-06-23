2-year-old shot and killed in Hollygrove, according to NOPD
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 2-year-old was shot in the 8600 block of Apple Street Wednesday afternoon according to NOPD.
Officers were notified of the incident around 6:18 p.m.
The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital where the toddler was declared deceased.
No additional information is currently available.
