Bruce: Hottest part of the heat wave today and tomorrow; relief late weekend and next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our hot June and string of at or near record heat will continue through Saturday. Finally change comes Sunday into next week.

Bruce: June has been a scorcher. Look at the days of above average temps. 17 of those, and 3 tied or record highs. Only 2 below average. The heat continues through Saturday as high flirt with 100° and feels like in the 104-108° range. Keep cool my friends! pic.twitter.com/8CxAAYsACE — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 23, 2022

Not much relief to talk about today as it’s going to be another scorcher out there. Highs will soar into the upper 90s with feels like readings getting close to 108 at times. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire area. Do note that during the afternoon, a few storms will pop with lots of lightning so be on alert for at least “some” storm activity.

The pattern change I mentioned comes in about four days so expect the high heat to continue through Saturday. On Sunday is when rain chances quickly ramp up as a weak low pressure moves across the Gulf. This will lead to multiple days of better rain chances starting on Sunday and continuing into next work week. You know how it works around here, a little extra rain and clouds will hold our highs down to near 90 which is typical for this time of year.

June is almost up and the tropics remain void of any storm activity. I will mention a large tropical wave did move off the coast of Africa yesterday. It’s a little early to be talking about things near Africa but it’s a sign we are inching a little deeper into the season.

