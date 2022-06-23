Ceaser Emanuel, ‘Black Ink Crew,’ star fired after dog abuse video surfaces online

(WVUE) - According to TMZ, VH1′s “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser Emanuel was fired from the show after a video of him allegedly abusing dogs surfaced online.

A spokesperson from VH1 told TMZ, “We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

Sources from TMZ reported that production on season 10 has been left open in order for the show to address the situation on air. Reports also say that some of the producers found the video appalling.

this is sick ! Someone sent in their ring camera showing Ceaser from black ink abusing a dog ! #vh1 #blackinkcrew #ceaser #blackink pic.twitter.com/TYMj7pDBbK — THE 🐐 (@GOTCITYTEA) June 22, 2022

Cesar’s co-star retweeted the video saying, “I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset.”

Cesar has been a part of the show since it premiered in 2013.

The show follows the daily operations of his shop, Black Ink tattoo in Harlem. He owns studios in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Orlando and Houston.

