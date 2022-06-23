Home building group donates $4.5 million dollars to build homes dmaged after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of people struggling to get back into homes in hurricane ravaged Lafitte, have new hope. A philanthropic home-building group is making a $4.5 million dollar commitment to build a different type of home than they’ve built before.

In a coastal community ravaged by Ida just 10 months ago…one of the biggest commitments ever made by Habitat for Humanity.

With the help of thousands of dollars in donations, Habitat will build nearly 60 homes in the town of Jean Lafitte, giving hope and housing to lifelong residents like Shirley Nagle, now living in a trailer.

“I’m very excited, I am fortunate because I am still in my area,” said Nagle.

For the first time, new Habitat homes will be raised by as much as 12 feet in Lafitte to help them survive future floods.

“We have raised houses maybe 5 feet so this will be different but our director of construction knows how to do it,” said Habitat’s Marguerite Oestreicher.

Dozens of people turned out at the Lafitte Community Center Thursday to sign up for new homes.

Loretta Johnson wants one for her 88-year-old mother, who has never lived anywhere else.

The help from habitat is especially appreciated Since many in this community believe they have been passed over repeatedly.

“The Federal government has overlooked us time and time again...in a recent supplemental bill, they left Lafitte out again,” said Rep. Tim Kerner (R-Lafitte).

Habitat promises to make it as easy as possible for those needing a home, regardless of income.

For Shirley Nagle, the clock is ticking for a new home, in a place she hopes to never leave, in spite of hardship.

“No, no... I will float away before I leave here,” Nagle said.

And help from habitat for humanity is on the way.

Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers, but they are also hiring contractors to help build their homes. If you’re interested in helping out or applying for a new home you can go to their website Habitat-nola.org.

